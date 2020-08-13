Ms Izabella Hettinga and mr Panikos from Cyprus are the owners of the Decaar company. This European brand has entered the market with innovative and quality product lines with their extensive knowledge on cosmeceuticals.

Décaar is a new and vibrant cosmeceutical brand that counts and draws on the

vast experience of some of the most renowned benchmark cosmeceutical

formulators and business development professionals in the industry, who all

share one common belief: the foundation of beauty is found in the skin health.

As Body Laser Therapy BV we believe that this product line is the best on the market and that this will be one product that benefits all skin types in our weather conditions. We became the local distributor for this line and we invite our community to enjoy all benefits of this extensive and innovative product.

A recent product launch at the Timeless restaurant was held on August 10 and all invited guests were able to test, see, experience and feel the products available. All salons and spa’s were invited and showed interest in the product lines.

We invite everybody to try out this innovative product and we will support our local market with the best available market prices. professional treatments and training can also be supported by our team.