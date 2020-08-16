DEPORTE NOTISIA Liga MCB ta anunsiá, Resultado final, Vesta 3 – Scherpenheuvel 1 August 16, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Liga MCB ta anunsiá, Resultado final, Vesta 3 – Scherpenheuvel 1 E golnan di Vesta a keda anotá pa: Mirco Colina jr ‘12 Ruchendro Kiriendongo 2X ‘25(p) ‘85 E gol di Scherpenheuvel a keda anotá pa: Merwin Bautisma 90+ Un pabien na tur fanatikonan di e ékipo di Vesta. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
