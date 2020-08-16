DEPORTE NOTISIA 

Liga MCB ta anunsiá, Resultado final, Vesta 3 – Scherpenheuvel 1

Liga MCB ta anunsiá,

Resultado final,

Vesta 3 – Scherpenheuvel 1

E golnan di Vesta a keda anotá pa:

Mirco Colina jr ‘12
Ruchendro Kiriendongo 2X ‘25(p) ‘85

E gol di Scherpenheuvel a keda anotá pa:

Merwin Bautisma 90+

Un pabien na tur fanatikonan di e ékipo di Vesta.

 

