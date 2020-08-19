Last weekend, August 15 and 16, the Curacao Boxing Association (CuraBox) participated in a two-day virtual seminar for referees/judges.

The seminar was conducted by Chairman of the AIBA Referee/Judges Commission, Ray Silvas (USA). Various Caribbean countries participated, like; Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago and the US Virgin Islands.

In September there will be a virtual seminar for coaches. This will allow for coaches to be more informed on what referees and judges look for during boxing bouts.

Ahead of time, CuraBox is already taking the initiative to organize a training for trainers / coaches next Saturday.

The well-known and experienced boxing trainer Godfried “Chofie” Balyn is at the moment in Curacao and he will give a special training for those who give boxing training.

Mr. Godfried “Chofie” Balyn, born in Curacao (1959), started as an assistant at the St.Maria Boxing Club and has been a trainer at CuraBox (previously called CABA) since 1982. In 1984 he received the AIBA certificate. Nowadays Godfried lives in Rotterdam where he has his own boxing school Balyn Boxing Club for many years. Balyn has guided many boxers to successful careers. As national trainer he assisted the Curaçao and Netherlands Antilles selection at various foreign competitions, such as Benjey Zimmerman in Puerto Rico 2010 (Silver at C.A.C. games) and Jemyma Betrian in Ecuador 2011.