COVID-19 has now risen to 232 confirmed **

As of August 23rd, St. Maarten has confirmed twenty-eight new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stand at 396.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 222 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated “we now have two hundred and thirty- two (232), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Eight patients are currently hospitalized and two patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 147. Five hundred and fifty (550) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 696 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1417 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Please remain vigilant and continue to practice the mandatory regulations implemented by wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.