Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Entrante djaweps, 17 di sèptèmber, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ofisialmente ta introdusí Toke de Keda di 11’or di anochi te ku 5’or di mainta.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[TUMA NOTA]: Entrante djaweps, 17 di sèptèmber, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ofisialmente ta introdusí Toke de Keda di 11’or di anochi te ku 5’or di mainta. Sinembargo, ta pidi komunidat kompleto pa entrante awe mes kuminsá keda kas for di 11’or di anochi.

 

