Reinir Lijfrock ta representá Karibe Ulandes den e Konsierto di Speransa Regional Virtual

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN SU WALK FOR THE CURE TA BAI VIRTUAL DEN SU DI NUEBE AÑA

Willemstad 15 di Sèptèmber 2020 – E akshon pa generá mas tantu fondo pa kanser den region esta CIBC FirstCaribbean su Walk for the Cure ta bira virtual e aña aki i ta spera di atraé un kantidat aun mas grandi.

“E pandemia di COVID-19 a bòltu mundu i kousá ku nos mester buska formanan nobo i inovativo pa hasi kos. Walk for the Cure 2020, miéntras ta keda fiel na su mandato pa krea mas konsenshi pa kanser den region i sostené organisashonnan ku ta traha den kuido i edukashon tokante di kanser, definitivamente lo kana un ruta diferente e aña aki. Unu virtual”, asina e ko-presidente di e kaminata i Managing Director, Retail and Business Banking di CIBC FirstCaribbean, Mark St. Hill a bisa.

El a bisa mas aleu ku e plannan ta den preparashon den henter region pa un evento virtual kaminda bo ta mira e aktividatnan pa generá fondo i aktividatnan promé ku e kaminata tuma lugá den kada region online i via di medionan sosial, promé ku esakinan kulminá den un Kaminata ta i Konsierto Virtual di Speransa ku ta konta ku partisipashon di artistanan di henter e region dia 4 di Òktober. Nos propio Reinir Lijfrock tambe lo representá Karibe Ulandes den e Kaminata i Konsierto Regional Virtual pa Speransa aki.

Ko-Presidente Ehekutivo i e banko su Managing Director, Wealth Management Dan Wright a bisa ku e formato nobo ta permití “miónes den henter region i den e diáspora pa partisipá i ofresé nan sosten na e kousa di gran balor aki.”

Sr. Wright a bisa mas aleu ku miéntras ku no lo pone metanan pa logra ku e aktividatnan pa generá fondo òf ofresé nivelnan di patrosinio, ku e ta spera ku lo por generá fondo signifikante for di komersio i públiko pa por sostené organisashonnan ku ta duna sosten i kuido pa kanser.

“Nos ta bon konsiente di e kondishonnan finansiero atverso ku ta práktikamente tur negoshi ta pasa dor di dje na Covid-19. Nos ta gradesido na e gran kantidat di partnernan korporativo, mayoria di nan kendenan tabata ku nos for di komienso, pa nan sosten durante di añanan. Nos ta spera ku nan lo kontribuí maske na un nivel mas abou” el a bisa.

“Esaki ta e di 9 aña di e kaminata ku ta tuma lugá den tur e 16 paisnan kaminda e banko ta operá.

E kaminata a generá USD$ 2.7mion durante di e ocho añanan tras di lomba.

E fondonan generá ku e kaminata ta keda primariamente usa pa asistí ku kompra i mantenshon di ekipo nesesario pa usa den diagnóstiko i tratamentu di pashèntnan ku kanser.

Nan ta keda usa tambe pa duna asistensha, kuido i konseho na pashèntnan i nan famia. Nan ta sirbi tambe pa oumentá e konsenshi i suprayá e importansha pa detektá, pa medio di kampañanan di edukashon den henter e region.

Reinir Lijfrock represents Dutch Caribbean in Regional Virtual Concert of Hope

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN’S WALK FOR THE CURE GOES VIRTUAL IN ITS NINTH YEAR

Willemstad September 15, 2020 – The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure, is going virtual this year and hoping to attract even more numbers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the world and caused us to find new and innovative ways of doing things and Walk for the Cure 2020, while staying true to its mandate of raising cancer awareness in the region and supporting cancer care and education organisations, will definitely be walking a new route this year. A virtual one!” said executive co-chair of the walk and Managing Director, Retail and Business Banking, Mark St. Hill

He noted that plans are already being rolled out across the region for the virtual event, which will see the usual fundraising and pre-walk activities in each territory taking place online and via social media, before culminating with a Regional Virtual Walk and Concert of Hope featuring leading entertainers from across the region, on October 4th. Our very own Reinir Lijfrock will represent the Dutch Caribbean in this Regional Virtual Walk and Concert of Hope.

Executive co-chair and the bank’s Managing Director, Wealth Management Dan Wright said the new format would allow for “thousands more across the region and in the diaspora to participate and offer their support to this very worthy cause”.

Mr. Wright noted while no fundraising target will be set or the usual tiers of sponsorship offered, he was still very hopeful that the cancer support and care organisations that benefit from the walk will still receive significant support from businesses and the public.

“We are keenly aware of the adverse financial effects felt by virtually all businesses as a result of Covid-19. We thank our many corporate partners, many of whom have been with us from the inception, for their support over the years and we are hopeful of their support this year, even if at a reduced level”, he noted.

This is the ninth year for the walk which takes place across the bank’s 16-member footprint and has raised over USD$2.7 million over the past eight years.

The funds generated from the walk are used primarily to assist with the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients.

They are also used to provide assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families as well as to raise awareness, and stress the importance of early detection, through education campaigns across the region.