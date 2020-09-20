TA ORA PA PUBLIKO VOTA PA CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN UNSUNG FRONTLINE HERO DI KÒRSOU / THE PUBLIC’S TURN TO VOTE FOR CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN UNSUNG HEROES ACROSS THE REGION

TA ORA PA PUBLIKO VOTA PA CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN UNSUNG FRONTLINE HERO DI KÒRSOU

Willemstad, 20 di Sèptèmber 2020 – Despues di a risibí kasi 100 nominado, for di henter region, a bira ora pa abo yuda skohé e FirstCaribbean Unsung Heroes, esta héroenan no rekonosé den nos komunidat.

“Durante di e último simannan nos a keda enkantá ku e kantidat di nominado ku nos a risibí loke ta suprayá e trabou balioso i sin interes propio ku hopi den nos region ta hasi, kendenan a hasi e lucha di Covid-19 i su impakto nan mishon di kada dia” Debra King, Director di Corporate Communications di CIBC FirstCaribbean a bisa.

“Miéntras nos ta drenta e segundo fase di nos inisiativa nos ta spera ku dor di kompartí e istorianan inspirativo di e nominadonan i duna e públiko e oportunidat pa lesa i vota riba e nominadonan, nos ta inspirá i enkurashá ku e kantidat di istorianan ku nos a risibí” King a añadí.

E banko, djis un luna pasá a lansa e inisiativa regional i dirigí riba identifiká héroenan no rekonosé i ku a bria nèt den e momentunan di mas difísil di e krísis di Covid-19.

Pa e merkado di Kòrsou e top 4 nominado nan ta:

Sr. Jonathan Leocadia (kategoria: personal médiko)

Sr. Jurgen Lacruz (kategoria: personal médiko)

Sr. Laurens Keesen (kategoria: héroen den komunidat)

Sr. Raichel SintJacoba (kategoria: héroen den komunidat)

Pa por vota pa bo FirstCaribbean Unsung Heroes bo mester bai riba e website www.cibcfcib.com, página di Facebook òf página di Instagram di e banko.

E periodo ku públiko por vota ta ekstendé te ku 26 di Sèptèmber i e ganadónan lo keda anunsiá na fin di Sèptèmber 2020. E ganadónan lo risibí un E-Chèk di US$ 2,000,- pa por usa pa un “staycation” na e hotèl di nan eskoho.

FirstCaribbean den pasado, traves di su programa mayó pa Héroenan no Rekonosé, a pone lus riba bastante tesoronan deskonosí den nos komunidatnan. Hendenan ku a hasi un diferensia den bida di personanan ku nan a yuda òf a toka nan, den un òf otro forma. E programa a konkluí na 2013,

THE PUBLIC’S TURN TO VOTE FOR CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN UNSUNG HEROES ACROSS THE REGION

Bridgetown, Barbados, September 20, 2020 – With close to 100 nominations received across the region, it is now your turn to help choose the FirstCaribbean Unsung Heroes in your community.

“Over the past weeks we have been very heartened by the many nominations we have received highlighting the brave and selfless work of so many across our region who have made the fight against Covid-19 and its impact, their daily mission,” said Debra King, Director of Corporate Communications, CIBC FirstCaribbean.

“As we move into the second phase of our initiative – sharing the inspiring stories of the nominees and giving the public a chance to read and vote on those entries – we hope that the public will be inspired and encouraged by the many stories we have received,” Mrs. King added.

Just over a month ago, the bank launched the regional initiative aimed at identifying those unsung heroes who have shone brightest in the darkest moments of the Covid-19 crisis.

To vote for your FirstCaribbean Unsung Heroes log on to our website www.cibcfcib.com, Facebook and Instagram pages.

The nominees must have been resident in any the 16 territories where the CIBC FirstCaribbean operates and have worked, volunteered or been involved in any of the award categories. The four nominees for Curaçao are:

Mr. Jonathan Leocadia (category Medical personnel)

Mr. Jurgen Lacruz (category Medical personnel)

Mr. Laurens Keesen (category Community Heroes)

Mr. Raichel SintJacoba (category Community Heroes)

The public voting period ends on 26, September 2020 and winners will be announced at the end of September 2020. Winners will receive an E-Check for US$2,000 toward a staycation at a local hotel of their choice.

FirstCaribbean has previously highlighted many hidden treasures in our communities who have made a difference in the lives of persons they have helped or touched in some way through its flagship Unsung Heroes programme, which concluded in 2013.