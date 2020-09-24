Er zijn 7 nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19. / Tin 7 kaso covid bini aserka. / There are 7 additional positive cases of covid. 

Er zijn 7 nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19.

Op 24 september 2020 zijn er 54 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. 12 personen zijn hersteld en 3 personen zijn opgenomen in het ziekenhuis. Enkele van de nieuwe gevallen zijn gerelateerd aan bestaande clusters of casussen, van de overige gevallen wordt dat nog onderzocht. De mensen zijn geïnformeerd en in isolatie.

Een Covid-19 ziekenhuisopname betekent niet automatisch opvang op de special care en/of gebruik van één van de 7 voor Covid-19 beschikbare beademingsapparaat. Het komt voor dat mensen zorg en medicatie nodig hebben die niet in de thuissituatie gegeven kan worden. Dit gebeurt soms ook bij niet Covid-19 gerelateerde ziektebeelden.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Tin 7 kaso covid bini aserka.

Riba 24 di sèptèmber 2020 tin 54 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. 12 persona a rekuperá I 3 persona ta interná den hòspital. Algun kaso nobo ta relatá na klùster òf kasonan eksistente, di e sobra kasonan ta investigando esaki ainda. E personanan ta informá i ta den isolashon.

Un hòspitalisashon relatá na covid no ta nifiká ku outomátikamente ta bai kuido intensivo i/òf ku ta hasi uzo di un di e 7 aparatonan respiratorio optenibel pa covid. Por sosodé ku personanan mester di kuido i medikamentu ku no por duna den un situashon na kas. Esaki por ta e kaso tambe ku malesa ku no ta relatá na covid.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19 ? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru



There are 7 additional positive cases of covid.

On September 24th there are 54 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 12 persons have recovered and 3 persons have been admitted to hospital. Some of the new cases are related to existing clusters or cases, the remaining cases are still under investigation. These people are informed and in isolation.

A covid related hospitalization does not automatically mean admission to the special care unit and/or use of one of the 7 respiration facilities that are available for covid. It occurs that people need care and medication that cannot be provided at home. This sometimes also happens in cases of non-covid-related illnesses.

Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19.

Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the ones around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru