CHATA su Sustainability Task Force ta lansa enkuesta tokante desaroyo duradero / CHATA Sustainability Task Force Launches ‘Sustainable Development Survey’

CHATA su Sustainability Task Force ta lansa enkuesta tokante desaroyo duradero

Willemstad, September 30, 2020 – Mientras mundu kompletu ta promové prosperidat i alabes dil ku kambio klimatológiko i protekshon ambiental, CHATA ta lansa su enkuesta di desaroyo duradero. E meta di e enkuesta aki ta pa midi konsientisashon, proaktividat i priorisashon pa loke ta trata sostenibilidat ambiental pa kompania i organisashonnan den sektor di turismo pero tambe otro sektornan na Kòrsou. E resultado di e enkuesta aki lo duna un bista kla kon sostenibilidat ta keda praktiká den e diferente kompania i organisashonnan riba nos isla.

Spesífikamente, e resultadonan di e enkuesta lo yuda determiná e nivel di prioridat enkuanto e tema di sostenibilidat. Ademas, e informashon kolektá lo duna un indikashon riba e diferente opstákulonan pa yega na solushonnan duradero. Al final e resultadonan lo fungi komo un kuadro di referensia pa CHATA por kontinuá su esfuersonan pa hasi Kòrsou un destinashon mas bèrdè. Tur organisashon na Kòrsou ta keda enkurashá pa partisipá. Bo por yena e enkuesta pa bo kompania o organisashon via e lenk aki: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SustainabilityTaskForceSurvey

E inisiativa aki a bini for di CHATA su Sustainability Task Force. Un grupo ku ta konsistí di miembro i partnernan ku sea ta direktamente envolví ku sostenibilidat o ku tin sostenibilidat komo parti di nan aktividatnan organisatorio. CHATA su Sustainability Task Force ta enfoká prinsipalmente riba konsientisashon i promoshon di práktikanan sostenibel den sektor di turismo. Tambe e grupo aki ta duna e apoyo nesesario na miembronan pa nan por implementá e Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) den nan kompania o organisashon.

Personanan i organisashonnan interesá pa sa mas tokante CHATA su Sustainability Task Force i su enkuesta ta keda invitá pa sintonisá e seshon “Panel Partnership 4 the Goals” durante Curaçao 2030 SDG Action Week, djabièrnè, 2 di òktober 2020, 2’or di atardi. E presentashon di CHATA su Sustainability Task Force lo keda duná pa Caroline Härtel, CSR Manager na Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort i alabes presidente di CHATA su Sustainability Task Force. Personanan ku ta interesá den e Curaçao 2030 SDG Action i e presentashon aki por inskribí via https://www.curacao2030.cw/

Pa mas informashon tokante CHATA su Sustainability Task Force i su enkuesta di desaroyo duradero, por manda un email na gedion@chata.org.

CHATA Sustainability Task Force Launches ‘Sustainable Development Survey’

As the entire world is promoting prosperity while tackling climate change and environmental protection, the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) is launching the Sustainable Development Survey. The goal of this survey is to measure the awareness, proactiveness and prioritization in regard to environmental sustainability for organizations in the tourism industry and beyond. The results of the survey should give an indication of how environmental sustainability is practiced within organizations on our island.

Specifically, the survey results will help determine to what extent sustainability is prioritized and what the bottlenecks are when it comes to adopting sustainable solutions. The results will eventually serve as a reference for the Task Force in its efforts to make Curaçao a greener destination. All organizations on the island are encouraged to participate. Please go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SustainabilityTaskForceSurvey to take the survey for your organization.

The initiative came from the CHATA Sustainability Task Force, a group consisting of members and partners who are either directly involved with sustainability or members and partners who have sustainability as part of their organizational activities. The CHATA Sustainability Task Force focuses on creating awareness on sustainable business practices within the hospitality and tourism sector and supporting its members in adopting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) within their organizations.

Individuals and organizations interested in learning more about the CHATA Sustainability Task Force and its survey are invited to watch the Panel Partnership 4 the Goals session during Curaçao 2030 SDG Action Week on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2PM. The presentation of the CHATA Sustainability Task Force will be given by Caroline Härtel, CSR Manager at Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort and chair of the CHATA Sustainability Task Force. Please visit https://www.curacao2030.cw/ to sign up for the Curaçao 2030 SDG Action Week.