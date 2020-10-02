Aksesibilidat Área di Rekreo Marie Pampoen

WILLEMSTAD- 1 di òktober 2020 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ku ta enkargá ku maneho diario di e Área di Rekreo Marie Pampoen a introdusí e sistema di aplikashon online pa por hasi uzo di e área pa aktividatnan sosial. Entrante promé di òktober 2020 tur petishon mester keda hasí via www.mariepampoen.cw pues no ta posibel mas pa hasi petishon personal na CTB.

Riba e wèpsait por haña tur informashon pa por apliká pa hasi uzo di e área. Importante pa lesa tur e reglanan i apliká tur e protokòlnan di distansia físiko i higiena. Tuma nota ku na momentu ku ta bai hasi uzo di e área mester tene kuenta ku e reglanan stipulá pa Gobièrnu di Kòrsou relashoná ku entre otro aglomerashon na lugánan públiko.

CTB ke sigui brinda nos komunidat e oportunidat pa di un forma responsabel i alabes kumpliendo ku e reglanan stipulá pa Gobièrnu di Kòrsou hasi uso di e Área di Rekreo Marie Pampoen. E área ta unu bunita kaminda alabes hopi persona ta bai pa hasi moveshon físiko, pa esaki sí no mester yena un aplikashon online. Ban sigui kuida i mantené e área.

Availability of the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area

WILLEMSTAD- October 1, 2020 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in charge of the day-to-day management of the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area, recently introduced an online system for requesting its use for social events. Starting October 1, 2020, all requests must be submitted on www.mariepampoen.cw. It is no longer possible to fill out the request in person at the CTB’s office.

The website provides all the information needed in order to request the use of the area. Please read the rules that have been put in place and follow all protocols on physical distancing and hygiene. Also, please note that use of the area is subject to the guidelines issued by the Government of Curaçao, such as on gatherings in public areas.

The CTB’s aim is for our local community to continue enjoying the Marie Pampoen Recreational Area in a responsible way, in compliance with the rules laid down by the Government of Curaçao. Many come to this beautiful area to get some exercise. Keep in mind that no request is needed for that purpose. Let’s continue to maintain and take good care of the area.