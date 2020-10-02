Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland APPOINTS The Curaçao Financial Group AS LOCAL INVESTMENT MANAGER FOR THE BES ISLANDS

PCN benoemt The Curaçao Financial Group als lokale beleggingsbeheerder

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) heeft The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (‘CFG’) benoemd als beheerder van de lokale beleggingsportefeuille. CFG is hiermee verantwoordelijk geworden voor de Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), welke als doel heeft het werven, selecteren en beheren van de lokale beleggingsportefeuille in de BES-eilanden (Bonaire, St. Eustatius en Saba).

PCN heeft de intentie uitgesproken meer te gaan beleggen op de BES-eilanden. PCN voorzitter Harald Linkels: “Rendementen op lokale beleggingen bewegen niet altijd mee met internationale financiële markten en met name in tijden van hoge volatiliteit blijven lokale beleggingen vaak vrij stabiel renderen. Wij zijn er als PCN trots op dat wij nu al kunnen zeggen dat een aantal van onze lokale beleggingen bestendig renderen ten tijde van deze Corona pandemie”.

Het beleggingskapitaal van PMCN omvat momenteel zo’n 5% van de totale beleggingsportefeuille van PCN, ofwel zo’n 22 miljoen dollar. Met dit kapitaal streeft PCN naar het realiseren van een beleggingsmix die niet alleen gezond rendement oplevert, maar ook bijdraagt aan de economische en maatschappelijke ontwikkelingen voor de gemeenschappen waarin de participatiemaatschappij opereert.

Om een dergelijke portefeuille te beheren heeft PCN, bijgestaan door bestuursbureau Montae & Partners, een geschikte partij geselecteerd om de rol als manager lokale beleggingen uit te voeren. “De keuze is op CFG gevallen. CFG heeft reeds bewezen over de benodigde kennis en ruime ervaring op het gebied van vermogensbeheer op de BES en CAS (Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten) eilanden te beschikken. Met name de financiële expertise van CFG is een kernkwaliteit, die de ontwikkeling van PMCN ten goede komt”, aldus Linkels.



Recente beleggingen van PCN omvatten o.a. de financiering van luchtvaartmaatschappij EZ Air (die naast zakelijke en recreatieve vluchten ook een essentiële rol speelt in het medische vliegverkeer tussen de eilanden), de participatie in een groter consortium van financiers voor de bouw van 500 volkswoningen op Bonaire, de aankoop van Breadline Plaza op Saba en de lening aan de Old Gin House voor de exploitatie van de Talk of the Town-appartementen op Sint Eustatius.

English:

PCN appoints The Curaçao Financial Group as local investment manager

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (‘PCN’) has appointed The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (‘CFG’) as manager of its local investment portfolio. This means that CFG has effectively assumed the managerial duties of Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland (‘PMCN’), the vehicle that searches, selects, executes and monitors the local investments of PCN in the BES Islands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba).

PCN has expressed the intention to increase investments in the BES Islands. PCN Chairman Harald Linkels: “Returns on local investments generally exhibit limited correlation to international financial markets and especially in times of high volatility, local investments often remain fairly stable. As PCN, we are proud to be able to say that our local investments are holding steady during this Corona pandemic”.

PMCN’s investment capital currently comprises around 5% of PCN’s total investment portfolio, or approximately USD 22 million of assets under management. With this capital, PCN strives to achieve an investment mix that not only generates healthy returns for the pension fund and its participants, but also contributes to the economic and social development of the communities in which PMCN operates.

PCN arrived at the choice for CFG after an intensive tender process. During this process, the PCN board of directors was assisted by Montae & Partners that has long fulfilled an advisory role for multiple pension funds in the Dutch Caribbean. “The decision to select CFG was driven by their broad based knowledge of the local financial markets and extensive experience in the field of investments and financial structuring in the BES and CAS (Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten) Islands. CFG’s financial expertise, in particular, is a core quality that will benefit the development of PMCN’s portfolio,” says Linkels.

PCN’s recent local investments include the financing of airline company EZ Air (which, in addition to business and leisure flights, also plays a crucial role in medical and essential air travel between the islands), participation in a larger consortium of financiers for the construction of 500 homes in Bonaire, the purchase of Breadline Plaza in Saba and financing the Old Gin House acquisition of Talk of the Town apartments in St. Eustatius.

Papiamentu

PCN ta nombra ‘The Curaçao Financial Group’ komo atministradó di invershon lokal

Stichting Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN), a nombra The Curaçao Financial Group N.V. (CFG) komo atministradó di e portafolio di invershon lokal. CFG di e forma aki ta ta bira responsabel pa e kompania di partisipashon, ‘Participatiemaatschappij Caribisch Nederland’ (PMCN), ku tin komo meta pa atkerí, selektá i atministrá e portafolio di invershon lokal riba e islanan BES (Bonaire, St. Eustatius i Saba).

PCN a anunsiá su intenshon pa bai invertí mas riba e islanan BES. Presidente di PCN Harald Linkels: “Rendimentunan riba invershon lokal no tur ora ta sigui e moveshonnan riba merkadonan finansiero internashonal i partikularmente den tempu di volatilidat (fluktuashon) haltu, invershonnan lokal hopi bia ta keda duna rendimentu basta stabil. Komo PCN nos ta orguyoso ku ya kaba nos por bisa ku un kantidat di nos invershonnan lokal ta duna rendimentunan stabil den e tempu di e pandemia di Corona akí”.

E kapital di invershon di PMCN ta inkluí alrededor di 5% di e portafolio di invershon total di PCN, ku otro palabra mas òf ménos 22 mion dòler. Ku e kapital akí PCN ta hasi esfuerso pa realisá un meks di invershon ku no solamente ta produsí rendimentu saludabel, pero ta kontribuí tambe na desaroyo ekonómiko i sosial pa e komunidatnan den kua e kompania di partisipashon ta operá.

Pa manehá tipo di portafolio asina PNC, asistí pa e ofisina di atministrashon Montae & Partners, a selektá un partido adekuado pa ehekutá e papel di gerente di invershon lokal. “E eskoho a kai riba CFG. CFG ya a proba kaba di ta disponé di konosementu nesesario i eksperensia amplio riba tereno di atministrashon di biennan riba e islanan BES i KAS (Kòrsou, Aruba, St. Maarten). Partikularmente e ekspertisio finansiero di CFG ta un kualidat klave, ku ta na benefisio di PMCN”, segun Linkels.



Invershonnan resien di PCN ta inkluí entre otro finansiamentu di e kompania di aviashon EZ Air (ku banda di buelonan komersial i rekreativo ta hunga un papel esensial tambe den tráfiko di aviashon médiko entre e islanan), partisipashon den un konsorsio mas grandi di finansiadó pa konstrukshon di 500 kas di pueblo na Boneiru, kompra di Breadline Plaza na Saba i fiansa na ‘Old Gin House’ pa operashon di e apartamentunan di ‘Talk of the Town’ na Sint Eustatius.