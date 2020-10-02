Spich di gezaghebber Edison Rijna riba 30 di sèptèmber i Spich di dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier riba 30 di sèptèmber

Spich di dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier riba 30 di sèptèmber

Speech dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier 30 September

Kralendijk – Bon tardi tur hende,

For a long time we did not have any coronavirus infections here on the island of Bonaire. This came to an end at the end of August when we discovered several unrelated infections. In the second week of September the numbers increased. During the weekend of September 19, we confirmed multiple positive cases in a short period of time and consequently we implemented responsive measures on Monday September 21.

During this last week, the Public Health Department has worked hard to extensively analyze the infections that took place from September 11 – 27, by doing things such as source and contact tracing. I would like review developments during this period and talk to you about how the virus has spread in the last weeks. Since September 11, we have conducted more than 1000 tests at the Public Health Department, of which 87 were positive. In total 7 people were admitted to hospital and 1 person has died. Fortunately there are also people recovering.

One of the people who were admitted to the hospital has been transferred to the CMC on Curacao. Fundashon Mariadal has deployed additional staff, equipment and medicines and is able to provide intensive care medicine to patients with COVID-19. Nevertheless, for every patient with COVID-19 we are constantly evaluating where they can get the best care at any given moment. Sometimes a transfer is desirable, for example because the patient needs a certain medical specialism or particular medical treatment at ICU level, which is not available here. In such a case, a patient can be transferred to one of the hospitals on Curacao or Aruba, which we work with.

Only a small number of infections was reported each day until September 19. On September 19 we had a scare when 16 people were tested positive in one day. This put Bonaire in a completely new situation. It meant ‘all hands on deck’ to be able to reach all those people, to place them in isolation and to initiate source and contact tracing. At the same time we started consulting with various parties in order to provide the Governor with advice about what it meant for Bonaire to have such a large number of infections. This resulted in the measures that were taken on September 21, and our analysis of the past weeks formed the basis for the advice we provided the Governor concerning new measures. Firstly, I would like to give you more information about the infections between September 11 and 27.

Based on the initial data up to and including last week we can see that most people who tested positive are in the working- age group. This graph shows this as well. In addition, we see that on Bonaire very few older people are being infected at the moment. That is a good thing, because where COVID-19 is concerned, they are the vulnerable group. We also see that six children between the ages of 10 and 19 years of age have been infected during that period.

In order to understand how the virus spreads on Bonaire and where the risks of infection are, it is important to carefully check where each infection may have occurred. We know that the six children between the ages of 10 and 19 were infected at home or by a family member. It is particularly important to know that it did not happen at school. We continue to monitor this carefully in order to ascertain whether schools indeed remain a safe place.

We have not been able to ascertain where all patients were infected and in some cases the source tracing has not been completed yet, so information is continuously being updated. However, most infections are clearly mapped out. In the following graph you can see that most infections take place in work situations: this is usually in offices when the 1.5 meter distance rule was not adhered to, or during lunch breaks and informal contact at the beginning or end of the working day. Private gatherings are an important source of infection as well, because during these people often did not respect the 1.5 meter distance rule either. It is not unexpected that people are regularly infected at home. It is very difficult to keep distance from each other at home. We do realize this.

We see very few or no infections in the hospitality sector, contact professions, health care and schools. The infection that did take place in a school was between teachers, not students. This is why this case is categorized as a “work” infection in this graph, but of course we are monitoring this situation.

Based on our source and contact tracing we have been able to currently identify ten clusters. A cluster is a group of infected persons who are connected in some way. It may start in the work environment and then spread to the private contacts of an infected person. In such a way one infected person becomes two and the spread continues until a whole circle of people around that person is infected. As you can see, most infections can be traced back to two large clusters. Most of the other clusters pertain to infections within a household or extended family.

By quickly isolating the infected individuals, we can slow down the growth of these clusters. If someone is infected, but is isolated, they cannot infect others. This is how we can limit further proliferation and ensure the number of new infections will decrease again.

In summary, we have had 87 new infections in the period of September 11-27, most of which were people between the ages of 40 and 60. Little or no infections were observed in schools, the hospitality sector or contact professions. In fact, generally, the source has been at work, at home or at private gatherings. Based on this analysis we have revised our advice to the Governor concerning which measures are necessary.

– This is why I would like to reiterate the importance of working from home whenever possible. If you do have to go to work: keep your distance. One and a half meters is more than the length of two upper arms (elbow bump).

– And when you meet up with family or friends, even if you know each other really well: keep your distance.

– This is what a meter and a half looks like!

I would like to talk a bit more about the unrest felt by parents and teachers at schools. We understand that you are shocked to learn that a child at your school has tested positive. Not many children are tested positive, but there are some. They have all been infected at home or in private situations, not at school. All of the children have mild symptoms and they are at home. For all these pupils we are conducting extensive source and contact tracing. Where necessary, the Public Health Department will contact their closest and most frequently seen friends. If necessary, they will have to be quarantined as well, despite the fact that – even for them- the risk of infection is small. This is done to protect other children so that it will remain safe to go to school. We are monitoring this very closely.

Children are much less susceptible to this virus, and when they do get infected they often do not get sick at all or have very mild symptoms. When children have the virus they are also significantly less contagious than adults. As a result, the risk of infection at school is considerably lower than at work for example. This is reflected in the clusters that we showed you earlier.

The virus has appeared all over the world, including Bonaire as of this month. The virus is expected to stay among us for a long time. But it is up to us to live together in such a way that we contain it, head it off in such a way that we can continue with our lives. We can do this by adhering to the measures: keep an appropriate distance, cough into your elbow, and wash your hands regularly. And if you have symptoms: stay at home and call the Public Health Department at 0800 0800 for a test.