From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, October 1st 2020

The Sint Maarten Police Force donates tablets to six secondary schools

The KPSM Community Police Officers (CPOs) collaborated with various companies on the island to be able to collect several tablets that were donated to six secondary schools on the island.

The initiative was created in lieu of the new virtual direction learning has now taken due to the ongoing pandemic. The Sint Maarten Police Force understands the importance of all children being able to stay connected in order to receive adequate education and we also understand that not everyone is fortunate to be able to purchase the necessary equipment.

We would like to thank Brooks &Associates, Checkmate Security Services, Shirley Roseta Woods, Domino’s Pizza, Aluglass NV, Energy Gas, Platinum Vacation Properties, Simpson Bay Resort, Antoine AKL, Bommel B.V, and the St.Maarten Chinese Foundation for their generous contributions.

On Wednesday morning, September 30th, the tablets that were donated from the businesses were distributed to the management team of

six secondary schools.

The CPO’s distributed the tablets donated equally among Milton Peters college, St Maarten Vocational, Charlotte Brookson Academy, Sundial, St.Maarten Academy- Academic, and the P.S.V.E section.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to thank all the businesses once again for their role in making these donations possible.