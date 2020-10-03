DEKLARASHON REFINERIA DI KORSOU

E ULTIMO FECHA PA PARTIDONAN INTERESA ENTREGA NAN PROPOSISHON “NON-BINDING” A KEDA EKSTENDE KU UN SIMAN

Willemstad 2 di Òktober 2020- Refineria di Korsou (‘RdK’) a ekstendé e “deadline” den kua partidonan interesá den operashon di e fasilidatnan petrolero di RdK por entregá nan proposishon no obligatorio (“non-binding proposal”) te ku 12 di Òktober 2020.

Manera anteriormente a keda indiká, dieskuater (14) partido for di un kantidat di riba 30 resientemente a ekspresá nan interes den proyekto Arawak i nan a keda invitá pa entrega nan proposishon no obligatorio (“non-binding proposal” ) pa mas tardá 5 di Òktober 2020.

Project Management Organization (‘PMO’), basá riba petishon di algun partido interesá i tambe pa duna mas oportunidat pa partidonan entregá un oferta sólido, a disidí di prolongá e periodo pa partidonan entrega nan proposishon no obligatorio (“non-binding proposal”).

E intenshon di PMO ta keda ainda pa yega na un lista mas kòrtiku di partidonan ku lo keda supliká pa entregá un proposishon obligatorio ( “binding proposal”) pa medio Novèmber i mesora start negosiashon ku e partido selektá den Desèmber 2020.

STATEMENT REFINERIA DI KORSOU

DEADLINE FOR PARTIES TO ENTER NON-BINDING PROPOSALS EXTENDED WITH A WEEK

Willemstad October 2, 2020- Refineria di Korsou (RdK) has extended the deadline for parties that are interested in operation of RdK’s Oil Facilities to enter their non-binding proposal until October 12, 2020.

As has been previously indicated fourteen (14) parties were selected from over 30 parties that had recently expressed their interest to participate in Project Arawak and that were invited to submit a non-binding proposal by October 5th, 2020.

The Project Management Organization (PMO) based on the request of several parties and the importance for preparing a solid proposal decided to prolong the period for parties to present their non-binding proposal.

It is still the aim of PMO to come to a short list of parties that will be requested to submit a binding proposal by mid-November and start negotiating in December 2020