Kòntròl den hóreka i na empresanan pa Direktorado di Supervishon i Mantenshon di Lei

Kralendijk – For di promé di òktober, gerensia di Direktorado di Supervishon i Mantenshon di Lei ta hasiendo kòntòol intensivo riba kumplimentu ku e medidanan nobo di corona. Ku algun eksepshon, empresanan ta mantené nan mes korektamente na e reglanan. Esaki ta bal un kòmplimènt.

Algun establesimentu di hóreka no a kumpli ku e orario di sera. Tin empresa a sigui bende patras di lokèt despues di 10 or di anochi. A papia ku e empresanan aki tokante importansia pa kumpli ku e medidanan i nan a koregí esaki. Den simannan benidero, inspektornan lo sigui kontrolá riba e orario di sera intensivamente. Si empresanan no kumpli ku regla, lo tumá medidanan. Empresanan por risibí un but di $3000 pa kada infrakshon. Den kaso ku bolbe viola e reglanan, por sera e empresa temporalmente. Tambe proksimamente lo tin kontrol èkstra riba registrashon obligatorio den hóreka. Un bon registrashon di kliente ta importante, asina por keda atvertí hendenan si un kontagio a tuma lugá den un establesimentu.

Gerensia di Direktorado di Supervishon i Mantenshon di Lei a bishitá tambe 30 kapsalon i salon di beyesa, supermerkado i minimerkado pa duna informashon tokante e medidanan aktual di Covid. Na e tiendanan, partikularmente, tambe a kontrolá si nan ta mantené nan mes na e ‘prijzenstop’, ku ta vigente for di inisio di e krísis di corona.

E ofisina di Direktorado di Supervishon i Mantenshon di Lei ta minimalmente okupá komo ku ta trahando for kas i hasiendo kòntròl na lokalidatnan. Si bo ke mèldu algu en konekshon ku inkumplimentu di e ordenansa di emergensia, bo por yama 715 5300. Pa mas informashon tokante medidanan, bishitá http://www.bonairecrisis.com òf un di e otro kanalnan ofisial di Entidat Públiko Boneiru. Tambe bo por tuma kontakto ku Departamento di Salubridat Públiko via number di telefòn 0800 0800.

Controle bij horeca en bedrijven door Toezicht en Handhaving

Kralendijk – Sinds 1 oktober wordt door de Directie Toezicht & Handhaving intensief gecontroleerd op de naleving van de nieuwe coronamaatregelen. Op een enkele uitzondering na houden bedrijven zich netjes aan de regels. Dat is een compliment waard.

Enkele horecabedrijven hielden zich niet aan de sluitingstijd. Sommige bedrijven bleven na 22:00 uur vanachter het loket verkopen. Met deze bedrijven is gesproken over het belang van het naleven van de maatregelen en ze zijn gecorrigeerd. De inspecteurs blijven de komende weken de sluitingstijden intensief controleren. Mochten bedrijven zich niet aan de regels houden, dan zal handhavend worden opgetreden. Bedrijven kunnen dan een last-onder-dwangsom krijgen van $3000,- per overtreding. Bij herhaaldelijk overtreden van de regels, kan de zaak tijdelijk gesloten worden. Ook is er de komende tijd extra controle op de registratieplicht in horeca. Een goede klantenregistratie is belangrijk zodat mensen kunnen worden gewaarschuwd als zich ergens een besmetting heeft voorgedaan.

De Directie Toezicht & Handhaving heeft ook 30 kappers en schoonheidssalons, super- en minimarkets bezocht en daar voorlichting gegeven over de geldende Covid-maatregelen. Bij winkels in het bijzonder wordt aanvullend gecontroleerd of zij zich houden aan de prijzenstop, die sinds het begin van de coronacrisis geldt.

Het kantoor van Toezicht en Handhaving is i.v.m. thuiswerken en controles op locaties minimaal bezet. Wilt u iets melden omtrent het niet naleven van de noodverordening, neem dan telefonisch contact op via 715 5300. Voor meer informatie over de maatregelen, kijkt u op http://www.bonairecrisis.com of een van de andere officiële overheidskanalen. Ook kunt u contact opnemen met de afdeling Publieke Gezondheid via het telefoonnummer 0800 0800.

Checkups at hospitality establishments and other businesses by the Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement

Kralendijk – Since the 1st of October the Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement is checking thoroughly if the new corona measures are complied with. With a few exceptions, businesses are living up to these new rules, which is worth a compliment.

A few hospitality establishments didn’t comply with closing times. Some were still doing business from behind the counter after 10 pm. These businesses have been spoken to about the importance of the measures and they have been addressed about breaking these rules. In the next few weeks, the inspectors will keep checking up on closing times intensively. In the case that business are not following the rules, enforcement action will be taken. For each violation, businesses can receive a cease and desist order up to $ 3000,-. Also, a business can be forced to close temporarily when they break the rules repeatedly. There will also be extra checkups on the registration requirement in the hospitality establishments. Keeping track of customers and registering them is very important if an infection had occurred somewhere. This way people can be notified.

The Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement has provided information about the Covid-measures in force, while visiting 30 hairdressers, beauty salons, minimarkets and convenience stores. At shops in particular, it is also checked if they comply with the prize stop, which has been in effect since the start of the corona crisis.

Employees of the Directorate of Supervision & Enforcement are currently working from home and performing checkups. This is why the office is minimally occupied. In case you would like to report something about not living up to the emergency ordinance, you can contact them by phone through 715 5300. For more information about the measures, please visit http://www.bonairecrisis.com or any other official government channels. You could also contact the Department of Public Health through 0800 0800.