From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, October 16, 2020

Two persons arrested in connection with drug smuggling offense

On Wedensday October, 14th 2020, the Alpha Team arrested two men with the initials S.D.M.H (33) and R.M.V. (31) in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The suspects were arrested for their involvement with a drug smuggling offense that took place on October 13th 2020 at the Princess Juliana International Airport. The suspects remain in police custody pending further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a jointly multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.