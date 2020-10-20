Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten announces the cancellation of a bond on behalf of the government of the Country of Sint Maarten
Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten announces the cancellation of a bond on behalf of
the government of the Country of Sint Maarten
Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten announces the cancellation
of the Sint Maarten bond October 21, 2020 – 2045. The auction of this bond is cancelled by the
Minister of Finance of Sint Maarten in order to enable the Country to continue in negotiations
with the Netherlands after receipt of a recent proposal concerning the maturing government
bond October 21, 2010 – 2020.
Willemstad, October 20, 2020
CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN
