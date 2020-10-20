Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten announces the cancellation of a bond on behalf of

the government of the Country of Sint Maarten

Willemstad/Philipsburg – The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten announces the cancellation

of the Sint Maarten bond October 21, 2020 – 2045. The auction of this bond is cancelled by the

Minister of Finance of Sint Maarten in order to enable the Country to continue in negotiations

with the Netherlands after receipt of a recent proposal concerning the maturing government

bond October 21, 2010 – 2020.

Willemstad, October 20, 2020

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN