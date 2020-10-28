KPCN ta tuma akshon pa ku infrakshon di e ordenansa di emergensia

Apesar di echo ku mester ta konosí ku COVID por ta peligroso pa tur hende, i partikularmente pa hendenan vulnerabel den komunidat, tòg a drenta vários notifikashon tokante violashon di puntonan menshoná den e ordenansa di emergensia.

Polis ta tuma su tarea importante di mantenshon di e seguridat i salubridat den komunidat, sumamente na serio i ta akudí mas tantu posibel na lokalidatnan. Durante di patruya regular tambe, hopi biaha polis mester a intervení pa mustra bishitantenan di prinsipalmente snèk/barnan riba e ordenansa di emergensia i e peliger ora ku no ta kumpli ku esaki. Mirando ku mayoria biaha ta trata di mesun grupo di lokalidatnan, konforme afsprak eksistente a skohe pa sera e lokalidat pa e anochi konserní i pa mustra e doñonan un biaha mas riba nan responsabilidat.

Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta trese e notifikashonnan aki i nan registrashon dilanti serka Entidat Públiko Boneiru ku e petishon pa tuma medidanan atministrativo kontra doño di e lokalidatnan aki pa asina prevení violashon i negligensia mas aleu pa ku e tomo di responsabilidat komun. Pasó no ta hustu ni konsekuente pa e negoshantenan ku si ta tene nan mes na e reglanan.

Un biaha mas Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense ta hasi un yamada na komunidat kompletu di Boneiru pa nan sigui tene nan mes na e medidanan menshoná den e ordenansa di emergensia. E ordenansa di emergensia tei pa tene hinter komunidat di Boneiru mas seif posibel. Esaki por ora tur hende yuda kontribuí na esaki.

__________________________________________________________________________________

KPCN treedt op bij overtredingen noodverordening

Ondanks het feit dat het bekend zou moeten zijn dat COVID gevaarlijk is voor iedereen, met name voor de kwetsbare mensen in de samenleving, zijn er in de afgelopen periode diverse meldingen binnengekomen van het overtreden van de bepalingen in de noodverordening.

De politie heeft een belangrijke taak in het handhaven van de veiligheid en de gezondheid in de samenleving. Wij nemen dat uiterst serieus en gaat na een melding zoveel mogelijk ter plaatse. Ook tijdens reguliere patrouilles heeft de politie diverse malen moeten ingrijpen om bezoekers van voornamelijk snacks/bars te attenderen op de noodverordening en de gevaren van het overtreden hiervan. Gezien het vaak daarbij om dezelfde locaties gaat, is conform de bestaande afspraken meerdere malen gekozen om het etablissement voor de desbetreffende avond te sluiten en de eigenaren/uitbaters nogmaals te wijzen op hun verantwoordelijkheden.

Het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland legt deze meldingen en mutaties voor aan het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire met het verzoek om, tegen deze locaties en de eigenaren/uitbaters, bestuurlijke maatregelen te treffen om zo verdere overtredingen en nalatigheid in de gemeenschappelijke verantwoordelijkheid te voorkomen. Het is immers niet fair en consequent naar de andere ondernemers die zich wel aan de regels houden.

Nogmaals doet het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland een oproep aan de gehele maatschappij van Bonaire om zich te blijven houden aan de getroffen maatregelen in de noodverordening. De noodverordening is er om de gehele maatschappij van Bonaire zo veilig mogelijk te houden. Dit kan alleen als iedereen hier een steentje aan bijdraagt.

__________________________________________________________________________________

KPCN intervenes in violations of the emergency ordinance

Despite the fact that it is known that COVID is dangerous for everyone, especially the vulnerable people in our society. In the last days there have been several reports of violations of the measures mentioned in the emergency ordinance.

The police has an important role in maintaining the safety and well-being in society. We take this very seriously and go to the reported sites as much as possible. During regular patrols, we also had to intervene several times to alert visitors of mainly snacks / bars to the emergency ordinance and the dangers of violating it. As this often involves the same locations that violate the measures mentioned in the emergency ordinance, it has been decided several times to close the establishment for the evening in question and to remind the owners / managers of their responsibilities once again. This in accordance with the existing agreements.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force has submitted these reports and annotations to the Public Entity Bonaire with the request to take administrative measures against these locations and the owners / operators in order to prevent further violations and negligence in the joint responsibility. After all, it is not fair towards other entrepreneurs who do comply with the set rules.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force makes another appeal to all of Bonaire’s society to continue to comply with the measures taken in the emergency ordinance. The emergency ordinance is there to keep the entire society of Bonaire as safe as possible. This is only possible if everyone contributes to this.

___________________________________________________________________________

KPCN interviene en violaciones de las disposiciones de la ordenanza de emergencia

A pesar que debería ser de conocimiento general que el COVID es peligroso para todos, especialmente para las personas más vulnerables de la sociedad, en el periodo pasado se han recibido diversas notificaciones de infracciones de las disposiciones de la ordenanza de emergencia.

La policía tiene una tarea importante en el mantenimiento de la seguridad y la salud en la sociedad. Se toman muy en serio esta tarea y en la medida de lo posible, después de recibir una notificación, se dirigen al lugar en cuestión. También durante las patrullas regulares la policía ha tenido que intervenir varias veces para hacer observar a los visitantes, principalmente de los bares y cafeterías, la ordenanza de emergencia y los peligros de su incumplimiento. En vista de que se trata a menudo de los mismos establecimientos, se decidió en varias ocasiones, de conformidad con los acuerdos existentes, cerrar el establecimiento para la noche en cuestión y recordar una vez más a los propietarios/operadores sus responsabilidades.

El Cuerpo de Policía del Caribe neerlandés presenta estas notificaciones y modificaciones al Entidad Público de Bonaire con la petición de que se adopten medidas administrativas contra estos establecimientos y los propietarios/operadores, a fin de evitar nuevas infracciones y negligencias en la responsabilidad conjunta. Después de todo, no es coherente ni justo con los demás empresarios que sí cumplen con las normas.

Una vez más, el Cuerpo de Policía del Caribe neerlandés hace un llamada a toda la sociedad de Bonaire para que sigan cumpliendo con las medidas adoptadas en la ordenanza de emergencia. La ordenanza de emergencia tiene por objeto mantener a toda la población de Bonaire lo más segura posible.