Dept of Community, Defense course

The Department of Community Development, Family, & Humanitarian Affairs Section Women’s Desk is having a defense training for women, sign up at Community Desks nearest you

Philipsburg – The Department of Community Development, Family, & Humanitarian Affairs Section Women’s Desk, in observation of the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls, is having its first women’s basic self-defense training.

With the theme being, “Your own defense is your best defense,” the Basic Self-Defense is a two part project, one being the actual self-defense training classes and the other community awareness on the importance of defending yourself and awareness of your surroundings.

Interested persons can register at a Community Help desk in their district or working area that is convenient to you. The first cohort can accommodate only 15 participants. Selection is on a first come first serve basis.

Registration begins today and ends October 21st. Training starts November 3, Tuesdays and Thursday from 6pm – 8pm. The duration of the training is three (3) months, at the Gaston Boasman Help Desk for & Elderly and Disabled and Women’s Desk Hope Estate.

This project is carried out in collaboration with Sint Maarten High Performance and Education Institute (SHEI).

Please see listed the Community Help Desks, and phone numbers:

Cole Bay, Ocean Building (opposite Ace), 520-4315, Dutch Quarter, Dr. Bryson Complex, 520-3418, St. Peters, Rupert Maynard Community Center, 520-3418, Hope Estate, Gaston Boasman Help Desk for the Elderly and Disabled, 559-0819, and at Women’s Desk 520-6291, located at the same location.

Interested persons can send an email to Elenecia.Baptiste-Boasman@sintmaartengov.org.