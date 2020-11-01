CHATA ta desmentí deklarashon falsu di Kla Pa Turismo

ku ta sirkulá riba media sosial.

Willemstad, 2 di novèmber 2020 – CHATA a tuma nota di un grabashon ku ta sirkulá riba media sosial, kaminda un persona ta duna deklarashon riba nos proyekto Kla Pa Turismo.

Pa medio di e komunikado aki, CHATA ta desmentí e deklarashonnan aki kompletamente.

E proyekto Kla Pa turismo a inisiá na janüari 2020 ku e meta pa brinda oportunidat na 300 persona pa traha den sektor di hospitalidat. Esaki pa medio di un programa di treinen i preparashon ku un durashon di 6 luna. Durante e promé luna di e programa e partisipante a haña lès di teoria i e ultimo 5 lunanan lo a keda dediká na treinen praktiko i trabou na varios hotèl.

A konsekuensia di e pandemia di COVID-19, e proyekto a keda suspendé na mart último te un próksimo aviso. Tur partisipante a keda debidamente informá pa medio di un karta i tambe un yamada personal. Diferente seshonnan di informashon virtual tambe a keda organisá pa brinda oportunidat pa hasi tur tipo di pregunta i asina mantené transparensia.

Mas aleu, CHATA a hasi tur lokual tabata na su alkanse pa brinda asistensia i sosten na e partisipantenan. Apesar di e echo ku nan no a logra terminá e parti praktiko di e programa, CHATA a otorgá tur partisipante un sertifikado di partisipashon pa e parti teorétiko di e programa. Di e forma aki CHATA ta rekonosé i duna realse na nan partisipashon i kompromiso durante e promé parti di e programa.

CHATA ta orguyoso di e transparensia den su operashon i ta lamentá ku deklarashonnan falsu ta keda publiká i plantá den komunidat. Sinembargo, ku un bista positivo riba futuro i ku enfoke riba rekuperashon di nos sektor di turismo i hospitalidat, CHATA ta spera di por kontinuá ku e proyekto Kla Pa Turismo mes pronto ku e sektor ta pèrmití esaki atrobe.

CHATA denies false statement regarding Kla Pa Turismo

circulating on social media.

Willemstad, 2 November 2020 – CHATA has taken notice of a recording circulating on social media of a person giving a statement regarding our Kla Pa Turismo project.

With this statement, CHATA hereby completely denies these accusations.

The Kla Pa Turismo project initiated in January 2020 with the goal to give 300 people the opportunity to work in the hospitality industry through a preparation and training program of 6 months. During the first month of the program the participant was offered theory classes and the last 5 months would have been dedicated to practical training and work in the various hotels.

As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was suspended in March 2020 until further notice. All participants were informed accordingly through an official letter as well as a personal phone call. Various virtual information sessions were also held to offer the opportunity to ask all types of questions, thus maintaining transparency.

Furthermore, CHATA has done all within her power to offer assistance and support to the participants. Regardless of the fact that they did not complete the practical part of the program, CHATA presented all participants with a certificate of participation for the theoretical part of the program. This way CHATA recognizes and honors their participation and commitment during the first part of the program.

CHATA takes pride in her transparent operation and regrets that false statements are being published and planted in the community. However, with a positive outlook on the future and focusing on tourism and hospitality recovery, CHATA hopes to be able to resume the Kla Pa Turismo project as soon as the sector allows it again.