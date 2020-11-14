NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

KPSM called in to rule out foul play in attempted/suicide case

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

           Inspector E.S Josepha  

Philipsburg, November 13th 2020 

KPSM called in to rule out foul play in attempted/suicide case

Police patrols were directed to two cases over the last few days to investigate a attempted  suicide and a suicide incident that took place during the course of the week. 

On Monday, November 9th, a man attempted to take his own life and another case on Thursday, November 12th, where a woman had taken her own life. The staff of the Forensics Department did a brief investigation into both cases. There was no foul play detected in either incident according by the department. 

The Sint Maarten Police Force is expressing its sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased. If you or someone you know maybe in need of professional assistance please do not hesitate to contact the Menth Health Foundation via their crisis hotline at +1 721 5205556.  

