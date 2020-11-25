GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Cijfers Covid 25 november 2020

13 persona ku a tèst a haña un resultado negativo.

No tin Niun kaso nobo di Covid-19 ku a bini aserka.

Riba 25 di novèmber tin 3 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 136 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19. 

 

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

 

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

 

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

 

13 personen die zijn getest hebben een negatief resultaat gekregen.

Er zijn geen nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19 bijgekomen.

Op 25 november zijn er 3 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire.

136 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

13 persons tested got an negative result.

There are no additional positive cases of Covid-19.

On November 25th there are 3 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.

136 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

