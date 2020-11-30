Eksitoso Fundraising BBQ estilo Drive-Thru di Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou / A Successful Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser by the Curaçao Culinary Team

Eksitoso Fundraising BBQ estilo Drive-Thru di Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou

Willemstad, 30 di novèmber 2020 – Riba 28 di novèmber e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou a tene nan promé BBQ fundraising estilo drive thru, riba e parkeo di Sambil kende tambe ta un miembro di CHATA. Basta hende a presentá pa sostené e tim ekstraordinario ku lo bai representá nos isla na e kompetensia di Taste of the Caribbean na Miami.

E Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou tabata prepará e bakinan di kuminda pa bai kuné ku hopi entusiasmo durante nan evento di fundraising djasabra último, mientras nan tabata yama bonbiní na esnan ku a bini pa mustra apoyo. Apesar ku tabata un evento difirente for di lokual nan ta kustumbrá di organisá, nan a sòru pa brinda e bishitantenan un dushi BBQ. Na mes momentu e bishitantenan a haña un bista di e kòkinan hoben den akshon i por a eksperensiá algun di nan talentonan kulinario mientras nan ta pasa den outo pa tuma nan kuminda. Aparte di prepará e kuminda, e tim a kumpli ku reglanan di distansia sosial i higiena, limpiando man ku hand sanitizer kontinuamente i a bisti tapa boka durante henter e dia.

CHATA i e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou ta ekstendé nan gratitut na tur ku a bini i sostené e evento, speshalmente na tur patrosinadó ku a fasilitá ku tur ingrediente i material pa e tim. E patrosinantenan ta: Sambil, Coca-Cola, Deli Nova, Dynaf, Esperamos Supermarket, Fayad’s Fruit and Vegetables, Firgos, Panaderia Isa, C3, Trusz by Rich, PBS i Ennia.

CHATA ta kontentu pa e Tim Kulinario di Kòrsou representá nos pais na e siguiente kompetensia di Taste of the Caribbean. Kòrda sostené e tim i sigui nan riba retnan sosial, Instagram i Facebook, kaminda nan lo kompartí mas di nan talento.

A Successful Drive-Thru BBQ Fundraiser by the Curaçao Culinary Team

Willemstad, November 30, 2020 – On November 28, the Curaçao Culinary team held its first ever drive-thru BBQ fundraising event in the parking lot of CHATA Member, Sambil. Many came out to support the extraordinary team who will represent the island at the Taste of the Caribbean competitions in Miami.

The Curaçao Culinary Team (CCT) were eagerly preparing the to-go boxes during their fundraising event last Saturday as they welcomed all those who came to support. Although it was a little different from the previous fundraising events organized by the CCT, they still managed to provide the visitors with a delicious BBQ. The visitors also got a glance of the young chefs in action and witnessed some of their culinary skills as they drove by to pick up their food. Besides preparing the food, the team also kept to the social distancing rules, had hand sanitizer available and wore their masks at all times.

CHATA and the Curaçao Culinary Team would like to extend their gratitude to all who came to support the event, especially our sponsors. All the sponsors provided complimentary food items and material to the team. Our sponsors are: Sambil, Coca-Cola, Deli Nova, Dynaf, Esperamos Supermarket, Fayad’s Fruit and Vegetables, Firgos, Panaderia Isa, C3, Trusz by Rich, PBS and Ennia.

CHATA looks forward to having the Curaçao Culinary Team represent Curaçao at the next Taste of the Caribbean competition. Make sure to support and follow the team on Instagram and Facebook, where they will be showcasing their skills and talent.