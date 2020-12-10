KPCN tin nuebe agente polisial nobo aserka/ KPCN heeft negen nieuwe agenten erbij

Potrèt ku teksto:

KPCN tin nuebe agente polisial nobo aserka

Riba djárason 9 di desèmber, 9 aspirante, ku a inisia e estudio di polis na 2018, a risibí nan diploma. Hefe di Kuerpo, Jose Rosales a inisiá e seremonia ofisial ku un spich despues di kua Gezaghèber, Edison Rijna i Fiskal Mayo Suplente, Marian Veneberg a hiba palabra. Kordinadó di estudio, Lionel Vrutaal, lider di tim di e akademia di Polis, Rob Apelhof, kolaboradó di e ofisina di asuntunan interno, Angelo Diaz i hefe di Polis Uniformá (Basis Politie Zorg), Edwin van der Giessen tambe a dirigí nan mes na e aspirantenan. Seguidamente kada aspirante a firma su diploma i a hasi entrega di e ‘rangonderscheidingsteken’ nobo despues di kua e aspirante por a yama su mes ofisialmente un agente polisial. Riba e potrèt por mira e grupo nobo di agentenan polisial di Kuerpo Polisial Hulanda Karibense.

Foto met onderschrift:

KPCN heeft er negen nieuwe agenten bij

Op woensdag 9 december zijn de 9 aspiranten, die zijn gestart met de politieopleiding in 2018, gediplomeerd. Korpschef , Jose Rosales opende de officiële ceremonie met een toespraak. Waarna het woord werd genomen door gezaghebber, Edison Rijna en de waarnemend Hoofdofficier van Justitie, Marian Veneberg. De aspiranten werden ook door de opleidingscoördinator Lionel Vrutaal, teamleider Politie Academie, Rob Apelhof, medewerker Bureau Interne Zaken, Angelo Diaz en hoofd Basis Politie Zorg, Edwin van der Giessen toegesproken. Na de toespraken tekende iedere aspirant het diploma en kregen zij het nieuwe rangonderscheidingsteken. Vanaf nu mogen zij zich officieel agent noemen. Op de foto de nieuwe lichting agenten van het Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland.

Picture with caption:

KPCN has nine new police officers

On Wednesday, December 9th , the 9 candidates who started the police training in 2018 were certified. Chief of Police, Jose Rosales opened the official ceremony with a speech. After the Island Governor, Edison Rijna and the acting Chief Public Prosecutor, Marian Veneberg. The students were also addressed by the training coordinator, Lionel Vrutaal, team leader of the Police Academy, Rob Apelhof, employee of the Internal Affairs Office, Angelo Diaz and head of Basic Police Care, Edwin van der Giessen. After the speeches, each student signed the diploma and received the new rank insignia. From now on they can call themselves official police officers. The photo shows the new batch of police officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force.