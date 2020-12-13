NOTISIA 

Despues di varios intento insesante durante henter anochi pa restablesé suministro di koriente

Despues di varios intento insesante durante henter anochi pa restablesé suministro di koriente, ainda no a logra un situashon stábil pa por garantisá koriente konstante na komunidat.

Ta importante pa nos garantisá un start i operashon eksitoso di e unidatnan di produkshon na nos planta di disel riba tereno di Isla. Ta netamente esaki ta lokual aktualmente ta tumando lugá.

Nos ta pidi komunidat pa keda pendiente i sigui nos página di Facebook pa keda altanto di e situashon di koriente.

After several intensive attempts to re-establish power supply, we haven’t yet realized a stable situation to guarantee consistent power to the community.

It’s of utmost importance that we guarantee a successful start of our production units at our diesel plant on the terrain of the Isla refinery. That is exactly what is happening currently.

We ask the community to keep following the updates on our Facebook page.

