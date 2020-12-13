Un ratu pasá nos a hasi intento pa restablesé koriente.
Un ratu pasá nos a hasi intento pa restablesé koriente. Algun bario a haña koriente, pero debí ku e ret no ta stabil ainda, e barionan aki a bolbe pèrdè koriente.
Ta sigui ku esfuersonan pa restablesé suministro di koriente.
Sigui konsultá nos página di Facebook pa keda na altura di e situashon.
A while ago we made an attempt to re-establish power supply. Some neighborhoods were reconnected, but due to the instability of the grid, these neighborhoods lost power.
We will continue making efforts to re-establish power supply.
Keep checking our Facebook page for the latest updates.
You must log in to post a comment.