Un ratu pasá nos a hasi intento pa restablesé koriente. Algun bario a haña koriente, pero debí ku e ret no ta stabil ainda, e barionan aki a bolbe pèrdè koriente.

Ta sigui ku esfuersonan pa restablesé suministro di koriente.

Sigui konsultá nos página di Facebook pa keda na altura di e situashon.

A while ago we made an attempt to re-establish power supply. Some neighborhoods were reconnected, but due to the instability of the grid, these neighborhoods lost power.

We will continue making efforts to re-establish power supply.

Keep checking our Facebook page for the latest updates.