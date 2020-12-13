Nos téknikonan ta trahando ketubai intensivamente pa start e unidatnan di produkshon di koriente. Enfoke ta pa restablesé e suministro di koriente na komunidat. Na e momentunan aki niun bario no tin koriente ainda.

Nos ta pidi nos diskulpa pa tur inkumbiniensia i indulgensia mientras nos téknikonan ta sigui traha duru pa restablesé suministro di koriente mas pronto posibel.

Alrededor di 1’or nos lo duna un ‘update’ tokante di e situashon di koriente via di nos página di Facebook.

‐———————————————————————

Our technicians are working tirelessly to restart our power production units. Our focus is on reestablishing power supply to the community. No neighborhoods have been reconnected so far.

We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your indulgence while our technicians work hard to re-establish power supply at the soonest.

We will post a next update around 1AM via our Facebook page.