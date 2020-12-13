Manera a informá den nos último update, nos ékipo di téknikonan ta den e proseso pa start e unidatnan di produkshon. Mester indiká ku e proseso aki lo tuma tempu, debí ku nos ta hasiendo un investigashon mas ekstensivo pa yega na e faktor ku ta kousa e blackout di forma ku nos por restablesé koriente na un manera responsabel i sostenibel.

Tambe nos por indiká ku no ta trata di un problema di kapasidat di produkshon, sino e mekanismo di protekshon di e unidatnan i instabilidat ku tin riba e ret di koriente.

Alrededor di 12’or nos lo duna un ‘update’ tokante di e situashon di koriente via di nos página di Facebook.

As informed during our last update, our technicians are in the process of starting the production units. This process will take some time, as we are conducting a more extensive investigation to determine what factors are causing the blackout so we can re-establish the power supply responsibly and sustainably.

We can indicate that the issue is not related to production capacity, but to the protection mechanisms of the production units and the instability on the electrical grid.

Around 12:00 am we will give an another update on the power situation via our Facebook page.