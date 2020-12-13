Tim di téknikonan di Aqualectra a reuní rápidamente despues ku e blackout di awenochi a surgi.

Na e momentunan aki a inisiá e proseso pa start tur e unidatnan di produkshon den e Sentro di Kordinashon. Den kada planta tin ekiponan ku ta hasi e trabou pa start kada unidat manera den e kaso aki e planta na Dokweg 1.

Alrededor di 11’or nos lo duna un ‘update’ tokante di e situashon di koriente via di nos página di Facebook.

—————————————–‐————————-

Teams of Aqualectra technicians met immediately tonight after the blackout occurred. The process is being initiated from the Coordination Center to activate all production units. Our teams are at work at each plant to start up the production units, as is the case currently at the plant at Dokweg 1.

Around 11:00 pm we will give an update on the power situation on our Facebook page.