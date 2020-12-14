GOBIERNU NOTISIA Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta evaluando e medidanan di Covid-19 vigente. Mañan, djamars 15 di desèmber 2020, nos ta kompartí resultado di e evaluashon akí ku komunidat. December 14, 2020 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta evaluando e medidanan di Covid-19 vigente. Mañan, djamars 15 di desèmber 2020, nos ta kompartí resultado di e evaluashon akí ku komunidat. KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTweetEmailPrintLike this:Like Loading... Related
