GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta evaluando e medidanan di Covid-19 vigente. Mañan, djamars 15 di desèmber 2020, nos ta kompartí resultado di e evaluashon akí ku komunidat.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

