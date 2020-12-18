20201218 – Cijfers Covid-19, 16 persona ku a tèst pa Covid-19 a haña resultado negativo.
No tin ningun kaso nobo di Covid-19 ku a bini aserka.
Riba 18 di desèmber 2020 tin 2 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.
Tin 149 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.
Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.
Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.
#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru
16 personen zijn negatief getest op Covid-19.
Er zijn geen nieuwe positieve gevallen van Covid-19 bijgekomen.
Op 18 december 2020 zijn er 2 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire.
149 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.
Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.
Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.
#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru
16 persons have tested negative for Covid-19.
There are no additional positive cases of Covid-19.
On December 18th 2020 there are 2 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.
149 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in the hospital.
Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.
Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.
#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru
