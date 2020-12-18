KOMUNIKADO DI KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU Búskeda di e hóben Juweely Ignatius.
KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA 495 / 2020
17 desèmber 2020
Búskeda di e hóben Juweely Ignatius.
Polis ta pidi búskeda di e hóben, Juweely Q. Ignatius, nasé na Kòrsou di 16 aña di edat.
Djamars 8 di desèmber 2020, alrededor di 9’or di mainta Juweely tabata na un instansia na
Mgr. Nieuwindtstraat. E hòben aki a logra hui bai for di e sitio i no a regresá JJIC/GOG.
Juweely tabatin un karson di jeans i un poloshirt di skol koló blou kla bistí. Na su pia e
tabatin un kèts pretu ku ros marka Puma.
Polis ta supliká tur hende ku por duna kualke informashon tokante di Juweely pa tuma
kontakto ku polis na number di telefòn 917 òf na e number anónimo 108.
