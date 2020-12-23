Di e 16 persona ku a tèst pa Covid-19, 14 a haña resultado negative I dos persona a test positivo. Investigashon di e fuente I kontaktonan ta andando.

Riba 23 di desèmber tin 4 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 151 persona ku a rekuperá i no tin ningun persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Van de 16 personen die zijn getest op Covid-19, hebben 2 personen een positief resultaat gekregen. Het bron-en contactonderzoek loopt nog.

Op 23 december zijn er 4 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire.

151 personen zijn hersteld en er zijn geen ziekenhuisopnamen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Of the 16 people tested for Covid-19, 2 people got a positive result. The source and contact investigation is still ongoing.

On December 23th there are 4 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire.

151 persons have recovered and no people are admitted in the hospital.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Saludos Kordial | Met vriendelijke groet | Best regards,