20210104 – Cijfers Covid-19

Di e 60 hendenan ku a tèst pa Covid-19, a resultá di ta positivo.

Riba 4 di yanüari tin 65 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 157 persona ku a rekuperá i  tin 1 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

Onder de 60 geteste mensen zijn er positieve gevallen van Covid-19 ontdekt.

Op 4 januari telt Bonaire 65 actieve gevallen van Covid-19.

157 personen zijn hersteld en er is 1 ziekenhuisopname door Covid-19.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

 

8 of the 60 persons who got tested for Covid-19 got a positive result.

On January 4, Bonaire has 65 active cases of Covid-19.

157 persons have recovered and 1 person is admitted in the hospital due to Covid-19.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

