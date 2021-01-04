Aqualectra ta partisipá ku tin un ‘blackout’. / Aqualectra announces that there is a blackout’ / Hierbij deelt Aqualectra mede dat er een ‘blackout’ is ontstaan

Aqualectra ta partisipá ku tin un ‘blackout’.

Téknikonan di Aqualectra ta trahando duru pa konstatá e orígen di e ‘blackout’ i pa restablesé e ret di koriente.

Keda pendiente di nos página di Facebook pa mas informashon i pa ‘update’ di e situashon di koriente.

Aqualectra announces that there is a blackout’

The technicians of Aqualectra are working diligently to determine the cause of the blackout and to re-establish the electrical grid.

Follow our Facebook page for more information and to receive updates concerning the supply of electricity.

Hierbij deelt Aqualectra mede dat er een ‘blackout’ is ontstaan.

De technici van Aqualectra zijn druk bezig om de oorzaak van deze ‘blackout’ te achterhalen en zodoende de stroomvoorziening te herstellen.

Blijf op de hoogte via onze Facebook pagina voor meer informatie en voor een ‘update’ van de stroomvoorziening.