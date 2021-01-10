20210109 Sifra Covid-19 Cijfersv Covid-19 Numbers Covid 19

Boneiru tin awe 101 kaso aktivo di Covid-19. Investigashon di kontakto i fuente tin ku trese dilanti si por determiná ku tur ta di

Di e 31 hendenan ku a tèst pa Covid-19,1 a resultá di ta positivo. No ta tur resultado di tèst ta konosí ainda.

Riba 9 di yanüari 2021 tin 101 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru.

Tin 177 persona ku a rekuperá i tin 1 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena, manera tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Hasi un tèst si bo tin keho. Por dura promé bo haña resultado. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Bonaire telt vandaag 101 besmettingen met Covid-19. Bron en contactonderzoek moet uitwijzen of de besmettingen nog steeds te herleiden zijn naar de bekende clusters en bronnen.

Onder de 31 geteste mensen is er 1 positief geval van Covid-19 ontdekt. Nog niet alle testuitslagen zijn bekend.

Op 9 januari 2021 telt Bonaire 101 actieve gevallen van Covid-19.

177 personen zijn hersteld en er is 1 ziekenhuisopname door Covid-19.

Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je klachten laat je testen. Het kan zijn dat door de vele testen het even wat langer duurt voor dat de uitslag bekend is. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op omdat je anderen kan besmetten.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800.

Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Bonaire has today 101 active cases of Covid-19. Contact tracing will reveal more about the clusters.

1 of the 31 persons who got tested for Covid-19 got a positive result. Not all the test results has been registered.

On January 9, Bonaire has 101 active cases of Covid-19.

177 persons have recovered and 1 person is in hospital due to Covid-19

To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus. Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people.



Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.



#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru