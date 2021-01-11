From: Interim Head of Communication Department

Philipsburg, January 11th 2021

Update : Arrest made in investigation whereby a young man died of injuries after being ill-treated in Cole-bay

In connection with the ongoing investigation into the fatal assault which took place on December 7th 2020, the personnel of the Detective Department arrested the suspect with the initials S.W. on December 24th 2020, for his involvement in this case. He was later incarcerate pending further investigation.

During the investigation the officers became aware that a second suspect should be involved in this case, where the victim with the initials J.C had lost his life after being severely ill-treated of Well-road. J.C. passed away on Wednesday December 9th 2020, due to injuries sustained in this incident.

This comprehensive investigation is slowly progressing the detective department is requesting the public to provide any additional information that can serve to help arresting the second suspect who is involved in this tragic case.

The Sint Maarten Police Force, can be contacted at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymous via the tip contact form. Or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something. This investigation is ongoing.

Armed robbery at Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard

The Special Unit Robbery is investigating an armed robbery that took place in the area of a liquor store on Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard where a man was attacked and robbed on January 9th 2021, at approximately 02.00 pm.

On the scene, the police patrol learned that four men, all dressed in dark black clothing, robbed the victim of his jewelry while one of the suspect threatening him with a fire arm. After robbing the victim, the suspects fled on in the direction of ‘Over the Bank’. A search was carried out in the Philipsburg area by the patrols. Officers were not able to locate the suspects.

Suspect of assault as seen on social media apprehended

On Sunday January 10th 2021, around 02.00 pm, officers arrested the man with the initials M.J.A.D. at the police station after assaulting a driver of a trailer truck on the Welfare road. The whole situation which was recorded by bystanders was later circulated on social media, and also seen by the personnel of the Detective Department.

The victim with the initials J.F. DL-D.R. who suffered laceration to his arms and legs, later appeared at the police station in Philipsburg and made an official complaint of severe ill-treatment against the suspect.

While the victim was making an official complaint, M.J.A.D appeared at the police station in Philipsburg and informed the officers that he had ill-treated the victim after a verbal altercation. He was immediately arrested and incarcerated pending further investigation. This investigation is ongoing.