From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, January 13th 2021

A victim with a gunshot wound driven to the hospital by friends

The KPSM detectives are investigating a shooting that took place on the Blyden’s drive on Tuesday evening January 12th 2021 around 09.30 pm, whereby a young man received gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Members of the Detective and Forensics Department were summoned to the Sint Maarten Medical Center after receiving information from the hospital personnel that a victim, with the initials J.S. who was brought by friends, seeking urgent medical care from a gunshot wound that he sustained in the area of Blyden’s Drive.

Once given medical attention to the victim, who was in serious but stable condition, he was able to provide his statement to the detectives.

Officers investigated a location on the Blyden’s drive and indeed found indications that several shots were fired. There was blood found at the scene and the personnel of the Forensic Department took samples. A search was done in the area, but the perpetrator was not encountered.

So far, the police have no clear picture of what had taken place up to now. If you or anyone you know may have information as to what took place do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymously via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

This investigation is currently ongoing, more details into what took place will be provided as soon as they become available.