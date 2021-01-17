Boneiru tin 113 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 riba 16 di yanüari 2021. Di e 59 resultadonan di tèst pa Covid-19 ku a drenta, 4 a resultá di ta positivo. Tur persona infektá ta di Boneiru. Kuater persona mas a rekuperá for di ayera. Tin 4 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19 di kual unu ta haña kuido intensivo.

Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena, manera tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Hasi un tèst si bo tin keho. Por dura promé bo haña resultado. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800.

Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru



Bonaire telt 113 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op 16 januari 2021. Onder de 59 testresultaten die binnen zijn gekomen, zijn er 4 positieve gevallen van Covid-19 ontdekt. Alle actieve gevallen zijn inwoners van Bonaire. Vier personen zijn hersteld sinds gisteren. Er zijn 4 ziekenhuisopnames door Covid-19, één persoon krijgt intensieve zorg.

Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen. Heb je klachten laat je testen. Het kan zijn dat door de vele testen het even wat langer duurt voor dat de uitslag bekend is. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op omdat je anderen kan besmetten.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Bonaire has 113 active cases of Covid-19 on January 16, 2021. 4 of the 59 test results for Covid-19 are positive. All active cases are locals. 4 people have recovered since yesterday and 4 are in hospital due to Covid-19, one is in special care.

To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus. Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people.



Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800.

Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.



#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru