The United States and the Kingdom of the Netherlands Cooperate to #EndTrafficking of Persons

On January 27, 2021, the United States and the four entities of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (Bonaire [Netherlands], Aruba, Curacao, and Sint Maarten) held a specialized, virtual training led by the U.S. Department of Justice Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and the U.S. Department of State.

The U.S. team presented examples of coercion based human trafficking prosecutions and

trauma-informed victim interviewing techniques to over 85 members of dedicated prosecution

and law enforcement units from the various Border and Immigration Services, Offices of the

Public Prosecutor, and civil servants.

The participants represented organizations that play a critical role in the anti-trafficking efforts of the various entities of the kingdom. Experts from the United States and participants from the kingdom shared best practices to improve the prosecution of trafficking in persons cases to further our bilateral cooperation on effectively combatting trafficking in persons – a crime that spans all jurisdictions and international borders.