From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

Philipsburg, 01 February 2021

Armed robbery on jewelry store in Front Street.

The Police Patrols were directed to a Jewelry store on the Front Street on Monday, February 1st 2021, about 12.00 pm, for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

According to the information gathered on the scene, two men dressed in dark clothing went into the store pretending to be costumers. When the two suspects were shown the jewels, both men drew their firearms and robbed the business of the jewelry.

After robbing the store, the two suspects fled on foot via the alleyway in the direction of the Sundial school. A search was carried out in the Philipsburg area by the patrol, but officers unable to locate the suspects.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is requesting any information from persons who may have seen or recognize the suspects connected to this investigation. The more the community comes together to assist in the fight against these crimes, the faster the robber(s) can be apprehended.

The Special Unit Robbery (SUR) can be contacted via phone at 542-2222 ext. 203, 204, 205; the anonymous tip line # 9300 or persons with information can also send a private message via our Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten, or website https://www.policesxm.sx/24/7.

Man passed away after falling from Ladder in the Little Bay area.

On Sunday, January 31st 2021 at around 03.45 pm, the central dispatch received a call from an address in the Little Bay area concerning a man who had passed away after falling from a ladder while in his residence.

At the location the patrol and ambulance personnel encountered the body of a male lying on the floor and giving no sign of life. The personnel of the Forensic Department and doctor were called to the scene.

It was later concluded that the victim had passed away from the injuries he received after falling from the ladder. The body of the deceased, who was 78 years old, was later transported to one of the local funeral homes.

His identity is being withheld on the wishes of the family. On behalf of the Sint Maarten Police Force, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Accident with minor injuries on the crossing L.B.Scott road and the St.Peters road.

The personnel traffic department is investigating an accident with minor injuries that took place on February 1st 2021 about 08.10 pm, at the intersection of by L.B.Scott Road and St.Peters roads.

According to the preliminary information, it appeared that a pedestrian was crossing the St.Peters road, at the same time that the driver of the Black jeep bearing the license plate MR.-3, driven by the Minister of Justice who was coming from the direction of “sheik Supermarket and turned left on the St.Peters road with the consequence the pedestrian being was struck on the crossing.

The pedestrian suffered minor abrasions to his right arm. He was later taken to the S.M.M.C where he was advised to be treated by ambulance personnel as his injury was minor.

The pedestrian was later brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he was check out by the ambulance personnel. He was later question about what took place by the personnel of traffic Department and later dropped off at home.