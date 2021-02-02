Riba 2 di febrüari 2021 tin 9 kaso aktivo di COVID-19 na Boneiru. Tur ta habitante di Boneiru . Tin 19 hende ku a tèst i tur resultado ta negativo. A test 19 persona ningun no ta positivo. Tin 3 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di COVID-19. Un persona ta den hospital na Aruba pa e haña kuido mas spesialisá.

Hasi un tèst si bo tin keho. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena, manera tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na COVID-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Op 2 februari 2021 zijn er 9 actieve gevallen van COVID-19. Allen zijn inwoners van Bonaire. Er zijn 19 personen getest en alle resultaten zijn negatief. Er zijn 3 ziekenhuisopnames door COVID-19. Een persoon ligt in het ziekenhuis in Aruba om daar meer specialistische zorg te krijgen.

Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op COVID-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru







On February 2, 2021, there are 9 active cases of COVID-19. All are residents of Bonaire. 19 people were tested and all results are negative. There are 3 hospital admissions due to COVID-19. A person is in the hospital in Aruba to receive more specialist care there.

Take a test if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the result. It’s important to wait the result in quarantine. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as keep 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to COVID-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru