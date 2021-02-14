Fecha: 13 – 02 – 2021

Importante: Ora bo tin keho bai tèst, asta ora bo tin keho leve manera fèrkout, doló di garganta anto keintura.

Awe 13 di febrüari 2021 tin 12 kaso aktivo di Covid-19 na Boneiru. Di e 12 kasonan aktivo tin 2 bishitante. Di e 16 hendenan ku a tèst i dos a resultá di ta positivo.

Ta importante pa ora bo tin keho bai tèst. Tin 1 persona hospitalisá pa motibu di Covid-19.

Hasi un tèst si bo tin keho. Importante ta pa keda warda den karentena. No sali pa bo no kontagiá otro persona. Pa baha e sifra di kontagio ta importante pa mantené e reglanan di higiena, manera tene 1,5 meter distansia i laba man ku awa i habon pa evitá kontagio ku e vírùs di corona.

Bo tin keintura, doló di garganta òf kualke otro síntoma relatá na Covid-19? Keda bo kas i yama 0800-0800. Mantené e instrukshonnan di higiena. Kome salú, drumi sufisiente i move regular pa hisa bo resistensia. Kuida bo mes i esnan rondó di bo.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Belangrijk: Bij klachten laat je testen, ook bij beginnende klachten zoals verkoudheid, wat keelpijn en verhoging.

Op 13 februari 2021 zijn er 12 actieve gevallen van Covid-19 op Bonaire. Van deze 12 actieve gevallen zijn er 2 personen bezoekers van het eiland. Er zijn 16 personen getest en van 2 personen is het resultaat positief. Het is belangrijk om bij klachten te laten testen. Er is 1 ziekenhuisopname door Covid-19.

Heb je klachten? Laat je testen. Belangrijk is om het resultaat thuis in quarantaine af te wachten. Ga niet de straat op omdat je anderen kan besmetten. Om het aantal besmettingen omlaag te krijgen is het belangrijk om je te houden aan de instructies, zoals 1.5 meter afstand houden en handen wassen om besmetting met het coronavirus te voorkomen.

Heb je verhoging, keelpijn of andere klachten die wijzen op Covid-19? Blijf thuis en bel 0800-0800. Houd je aan de hygiëne instructies. Eet gezond, blijf in beweging en slaap voldoende. Zorg goed voor jezelf en de mensen om je heen.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru

Important: If you have symptoms such as a cold, sore throat or fever, you can get tested to see if you are infected with COVID-19.

On February 13th, 2021 there are 12 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. Of the 12 active cases, 2 of the cases are a visitors on the island. 16 people were tested and the results of 2 people came back positive. It is important to get tested in case of complaints. There has been 1 hospitalization due to Covid-19.

Get tested if you feel sick. It can take a while before you get the results. Stay inside during this time period. Do not go outside before you get your result because you can infect other people. To bring these numbers down it’s important to maintain the hygiene instructions, as 1.5 meter distance and wash your hands with water and soap regularly to prevent infection with the Coronavirus.

Do you have a fever, sore throat or other complaints related to Covid-19? Stay at home and call 0800-0800. Maintain the hygiene instructions. Eat healthy, exercise and get enough sleep. Take care of yourself and the people around you.

#PreveníCorona #coronaBonaire #coronaBoneiru