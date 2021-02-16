Papiamentu

1000 steps i trapi un dia será pa públiko



E bich konosí komo 1000 steps i e trapi un tiki mas despues no ta aksesibel pa públiko general riba 16 di febrüari 2021 en konekshon ku trabou andando. E trabounan ta tuma lugá di 6’or di mainta pa 7‘or di anochi. For di djárason 17 di febrüari 2021 públiko ta bon biní einan atrobe.

Nederlands

1000 steps en verder gelegen trap één dag gesloten voor publiek

Het strand 1000 steps en de verder gelegen trap zijn niet toegankelijk voor het publiek op 16 februari 2021 in verband met werkzaamheden. De werkzaamheden vinden plaats van 06.00 tot 19.00 uur. Vanaf woensdag 17 februari 2021 is het publiek weer van harte welkom.

English

1000 steps and nearby stairs closed to the public for one day

The beach 1000 steps and the nearby stairs will be closed for public on February 16, 2021, due to works. The work will take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.. The beach will be open to public again Wednesday, February 17, 2021.