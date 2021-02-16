Sint Maarten Police: Man fatally stabbed on Tassel road, Cul-De Sac  / Women found deceased in her home at Beacon Hill / Police investigating two armed robberies that took place over the weekend

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, February 15th 2021

Man fatally stabbed on Tassel road, Cul-De Sac

The police dispatch received several calls on Sunday evening February 14th 2021, around 11.30 pm, concerning a double-stabbing that took place at a bar located on the Tassel road.

When the patrol and ambulance personnel arrived on the scene, they were informed that both victims had already been transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center by a private vehicle. The patrol approached several persons who were on the scene gathering information on what exactly had taken place.

At SMMC the detectives were notified that both victims, who were in critical condition, could not give a statement to the detectives.

Early this morning the police were notified by the personnel of the Sint Maarten Medical Center that one of the victims had succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the victim is currently being withheld until all families of the victim have been properly notified.

If you or anyone you know may have information as to what took place do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge). You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymously via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

This investigation is currently ongoing, more details into what took place will be provided as soon as they become available. Police Force would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Women found deceased in her home at Beacon Hill

The Police Patrol and Ambulance department were sent to White Sands road in Beacon Hill, on Monday February 15th 2021, at approximately 12.00 pm where they encountered a female victim who was lying on the ground in her home and not showing any signs of life.

After conducting a brief investigation on the scene it was concluded that the victim died of foul play. The doctor, who arrived later on the scene pronounced the death of the victim. The body of the victim has been confiscated for further investigation.

The identity of the victim is currently being withheld until all families of the victim have been properly notified. So far, the police have no clear picture of what had taken place up to now. If you or anyone you know may have information as to what took place do not hesitate to contact the Police Detective Department at +1 721 54 22222 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

You can also visit the website at http://www.policesxm.sx to report crime anonymously via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something.

This investigation is currently ongoing, more details into what took place will be provided as soon as they become available. Police Force would like to express its condolence to the family of the deceased.

Police investigating two armed robberies that took place over the weekend

On Saturday morning February the 13th 2021, around 3:00 am in the early morning hours, the Central dispatch directed several patrols to Fort William for an armed robbery.

According to the preliminary investigations the female victim had just arrived at her home and parked the vehicle by her entrance. She was approached by a male dressed in dark clothing and brandishing a firearm. She was robbed of her personal belongings and an undisclosed amount of money under the threat of a firearm. The suspect later fled on foot in an unknown direction. The police are busy investigating this armed robbery.

In the second incident, took place on Monday morning February 15th, 2021 around 2:45 in the area of Bell Air. According to the information gathered from the two male victims, they were surprised by an unknown group of men, brandishing a firearm when they arrived at their residence. Both victims were robbed of their personal belongings and an undisclosed amount of cash under the threat of a firearm. The robbers also fled with the victim’s vehicle after robbing them.

The detectives investigating these armed robbery cases are asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesxm.sx or leave a message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.