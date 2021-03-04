Kuerpo Polisial Kòrsou (KPC) i Ministerio Públiko (OM) a tuma nota di e komoshon ku a surgí ayera después di lokual a bin dilanti durante tratamentu di un kaso penal.
Kuerpo Polisial Kòrsou (KPC) i Ministerio Públiko (OM) a tuma nota di e komoshon ku a surgí ayera después di lokual a bin dilanti durante tratamentu di un kaso penal. Mesora KPC i OM a kuminsá atendé ku esaki i for di ayera ta analisando kiko a pasa eksaktamente pa por determiná kua lo ta e pasonan ku mester tuma.
Loke ta parse na e momento aki, ku den e kaso aki no a atendé ku un suma di plaka ku a wòrdu konfiská dor di polis konforme instrukshon di trabou. Mester depositá tur plaka ku wòrdu konfiská riba kuenta di Ministerio Públiko te ora e fiskal òf hues tuma un desishon den e kaso.
Na e momento aki, no por duna más informashon.
The Corps Police Cura çao (KPC) and the Public Prosecutor (OM) have noted the commotion that originated in response to what emerged yesterday during the treatment of a criminal case. The KPC and the DA immediately arrested this and have been busy since yesterday to clarify exactly what happened, and then to determine what the next steps should be.
It seems that money has been seized by the police in this case, but has not been acted in accordance with the working instructions, namely that confiscated funds should be deposited immediately into the bank account of the Public Prosecutor until the District Attorney or the judge in the case have made a decision on this.
No further information can be made at this time.
