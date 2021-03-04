Kuerpo Polisial Kòrsou (KPC) i Ministerio Públiko (OM) a tuma nota di e komoshon ku a surgí ayera después di lokual a bin dilanti durante tratamentu di un kaso penal.

The Corps Police Cura çao (KPC) and the Public Prosecutor (OM) have noted the commotion that originated in response to what emerged yesterday during the treatment of a criminal case. The KPC and the DA immediately arrested this and have been busy since yesterday to clarify exactly what happened, and then to determine what the next steps should be.

It seems that money has been seized by the police in this case, but has not been acted in accordance with the working instructions, namely that confiscated funds should be deposited immediately into the bank account of the Public Prosecutor until the District Attorney or the judge in the case have made a decision on this.