GOBIERNU NOTISIA Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Entrante awe, djaluna 8 di mart 2021, transporte públiko por kore te 10'or di anochi. March 8, 2021 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Entrante awe, djaluna 8 di mart 2021, transporte públiko por kore te 10'or di anochi. Tene kuenta ku e kambio di orario si bo ta ehersé un funshon vital i ta dependé di transporte públiko.
