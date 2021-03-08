GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Entrante awe, djaluna 8 di mart 2021, transporte públiko por kore te 10’or di anochi.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[BIBANDO]: Entrante awe, djaluna 8 di mart 2021, transporte públiko por kore te 10’or di anochi. Tene kuenta ku e kambio di orario si bo ta ehersé un funshon vital i ta dependé di transporte públiko.

 

 

You May Also Like

Fundraising Fundashon Sentro di Bario Otrobanda ku un tremendo fundraising. Konekshon ku Dia Internashonal di Mama

REDAKSHON 0

BREAKING NEWS GOBIERNU DI BONAIRE A KABA DI KAI

REDAKSHON 0

Akuashon korekto di polis ora bo no sigui ordu

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: