|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|
Isolated Showers
|
Isolated Showers
|
Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy
|
Partly Cloudy
|Rain probability:
|40%
|20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|High:
|29ºC / 84ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|30ºC / 86ºF
|Low:
|24ºC / 75ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|25ºC / 77ºF
|Sunrise time:
|06:42
|06:41
|06:40
|06:40
|06:39
|Sunset time:
|18:46
|18:46
|18:47
|18:47
|18:47
|Wave heigth (meters):
|1.5 – 2.0
|1 – 1.5
|1 – 1.5
|0.5 – 1
|0.5 – 1
Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djaweps mainta 06:00 o.l., 18 di mart 2021.
Kompilá: djarason 17 di mart 2021, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).
Tempu: Parsialmente te hopi nublá ku algun áwaseru lokal.
Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 29ºC i temperatura mínimo 24ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:42 i ta baha 18:46 o.l.
Bientu: Entre ost i nortost i moderá; forsa 3 te 4 (12 te 30 km/ora, 7 te 16 nudo). De bes en kuando basta fuerte i den áwaseru te fuerte; forsa 5 te 6 (31 te 50 km/ora, 17 te 27 nudo).
Situashon general: Humedat den nos region ainda ta faborabel pa promové desaroyo di nubia ku áwaseru den nos region. Sin embargo e chèns pa áwaseru lo baha gradualmente durante awe i mañan dor di e influensia di preshon haltu ku ta yegando no área. Mas aleu, bientu lo bira mas suak durante di djaweps pa fin di siman.
Kondishon di laman: Por lo general moderá ku olanan entre 0.5 i 1.5 meter (2 i 5 pia).
Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.
Perspektiva te djabièrnè mainta: Parsialmente nublá i generalmente seku
Meteorólogo: Figueroa
