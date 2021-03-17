NOTISIA PRONOSTIKO DI TEMPU 

Pronóstiko di tempu pa Kòrsou i bisindario bálido te djaweps mainta 06:00 o.l., 18 di mart 2021.

Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday

Isolated Showers
Isolated Showers
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Rain probability: 40% 20% 0% 0% 0%
High: 29ºC / 84ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 30ºC / 86ºF 30ºC / 86ºF
Low: 24ºC / 75ºF 25ºC / 77ºF 25ºC / 77ºF 25ºC / 77ºF 25ºC / 77ºF
Sunrise time: 06:42 06:41 06:40 06:40 06:39
Sunset time: 18:46 18:46 18:47 18:47 18:47
Wave heigth (meters): 1.5 – 2.0 1 – 1.5 1 – 1.5 0.5 – 1 0.5 – 1

Pronóstiko

Kompilá: djarason 17 di mart 2021, 05:00 o.l. (09:00 UTC).

Tempu: Parsialmente te hopi nublá ku algun áwaseru lokal.

Temperatura máksimo lo alkansá 29ºC i temperatura mínimo 24ºC.
Solo ta sali 06:42 i ta baha 18:46 o.l.

Bientu: Entre ost i nortost i moderá; forsa 3 te 4 (12 te 30 km/ora, 7 te 16 nudo). De bes en kuando basta fuerte i den áwaseru te fuerte; forsa 5 te 6 (31 te 50 km/ora, 17 te 27 nudo).

Situashon general: Humedat den nos region ainda ta faborabel pa promové desaroyo di nubia ku áwaseru den nos region. Sin embargo e chèns pa áwaseru lo baha gradualmente durante awe i mañan dor di e influensia di preshon haltu ku ta yegando no área. Mas aleu, bientu lo bira mas suak durante di djaweps pa fin di siman.

Kondishon di laman: Por lo general moderá ku olanan entre 0.5 i 1.5 meter (2 i 5 pia).

Fenómeno spesial: Ningun.

Perspektiva te djabièrnè mainta: Parsialmente nublá i generalmente seku

Meteorólogo: Figueroa

 

