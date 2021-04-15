Curaçao U.S. CONSULATE GENERAL EducationUSA Aruba launches Study Abroad Survey 

EducationUSA Aruba is proud to announce the launch of the first official survey to measure the interest and intention of students who wish to pursue a study abroad, especially students interested in studying in the United States.

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about the full range of opportunities to study at accredited post-secondary institutions in the United States.

On October 15, 2020, the Minister of Education, Science, and Sustainable Development of Aruba Minister Lampe and U.S. Chief of Mission to the Dutch Caribbean Allen Greenberg inaugurated the EducationUSA center on Aruba as one of the first advising centers in the region. U.S. Consulate General Curacao will be supporting the center with materials and training of staff. Aruba has various signed MOU’s with Higher Education Institutes offering reduced tuition fees and other benefits in collaboration with the Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba, Joselin Croes. Aruba advisors can assist all individuals interested in pursuing higher education in the United States.

The EducationUSA Aruba center requests all parents with children who are interested in continuing their studies abroad and students who are currently attending High School to fill in the survey which will only take 3 minutes to complete. Survey link: https://www. surveymonkey.com/r/GLBVQPL. The results of this survey will help the EducationUSA Aruba team identify the current needs of the Aruban student community and allows them to better inform, advise, and steer students in the correct direction.

For more information about EducationUSA Aruba and the services provided, please send an email to oranjestad@educationusa.org or visit the page: www.Facebook.com/ EducationUSAAruba.