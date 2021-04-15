FRONTIER AIRLINES ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BEGIN ST MAARTEN SERVICE THIS SUMMER WITH NONSTOP MIAMI AND ORLANDO FLIGHTS

MAARTEN – April 15, 2021–Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today announced plans to begin service at Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St. Maarten with nonstop Miami and Orlando flights beginning in July 2021.

“We’re overjoyed to add St Maarten to our route map this summer with nonstop Miami and Orlando flights,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial, Frontier Airlines. “St. Maarten is a premier vacation destination known for its sun-filled outdoor activities and amazing scenery. We look forward to bringing visitors to the island to create unforgettable memories, while supporting the local tourism industry. These new flights also provide an affordable and convenient option for local residents to travel to Florida and points beyond.”

“Having another airline commit to St. Maarten shows the continuous dialogue we have with our stakeholders through close collaboration with our airport and tourism bureau” “The additional flights will continue to rejuvenate our economy” said Honorable Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication, Ludmila de Weever.

“After numerous meetings with the Frontier Airlines team, I am elated to be instrumental in the launch of their new service into St. Maarten from the cities of Orlando and Miami.

This new service will provide additional airlift into St. Maarten to further stimulate economic development for our island. I look forward to a long lasting relationship with Frontier Airlines as we collectively aim to bring travelers to this destination,” declared Michel Hyman, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

“Increasing air connectivity to St. Maarten is essential for our tourism industry, and with Frontier Airlines offering alternative flight options for travelers paired with affordable airfares, this will positively affect our stayover arrivals. It is exciting to see that amidst a pandemic, Frontier Airlines, has decided to start a new airline service to St. Maarten. As confidence in traveler continue to increase, we will continue to strive to increase travel demand to St. Maarten, and provide visitors with a memorable experience as we embark on this new partnership with Frontier Airlines.”

New Routes via Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM):

SERVICE TO/FROM SERVICE START SERVICE FREQUENCY Miami (MIA) July 10, 2021 1x Weekly Orlando (MCO) July 10, 2021 1x Weekly

Frequency and times are subject to change, so please check FlyFrontier.com for the most updated schedule.

Frontier is focused on more than low fares. The carrier offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.

The airline’s frequent flyer program, FRONTIER Miles, lets members enjoy many benefits as well as the ability to attain Elite status. Like the airline, FRONTIER Miles is family friendly, and the program makes it easy for families to enjoy the rewards together, including family pooling of miles. FRONTIER Miles is aptly named because you earn one mile for every mile flown – no funny formulas at Frontier. Whether customers travel a little or a lot, they will find FRONTIER Miles rewarding.

The health and safety of customers and team members is Frontier’s number one priority. With that in mind, Frontier introduced sweeping health and safety enhancements in 2020 that touch every step of a customer’s travel journey with the airline.

Frontier requires all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Plus, anyone flying with Frontier must complete a health acknowledgement prior to flying confirming that:

Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited COVID-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days

They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight

They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies

During flight, main cabin air is a mix of fresh air drawn from outside and air that has been passed through an air filtration system that features HEPA filters capable of capturing respiratory virus particles at more than 99.9% efficiency – similar to those used in hospital environments. Frontier’s modern all-Airbus fleet is among the youngest in the world, with an average age of approximately four years.

About Frontier Airlines:

Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S. The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43 percent fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on Frontier Airlines’ 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline. Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline’s Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With over 150 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.